Car guards, student gunned down in Gqeberha

Rustenburg - Two men believed to be car guards were gunned down in Gelvandale, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, police said on Sunday. Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two identified as Wilfred Botha, 31, and Ricardo Kekana, 32, were shot dead on Saturday morning.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It is alleged that at about 5:10am, police attended to a complaint of a shooting at Stoffel Street between Voisen and Deverell Streets. On arrival, the bodies of two males were lying in the street. Both were shot in the head and they were identified as Wilfred Botha, 31, and Ricardo Kekana, 32, of Voisen Street. “Preliminary investigations reveals that the men were working as car guards and were on their way to work,” she said. “The suspect/s and motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Police are investigating two cases of murder.”

In a separate incident, Colonel Naidu said a 22-year-old man believed to be a university student was shot dead and a 21-year-old woman was injured after a man shot at a group of people in central Gqeberha on Saturday. “It is alleged that on the mentioned date at about 4am, a group of young adults were standing at the corners of Parliament and Lawrence Streets in central when an unknown male approached them and started to make a nuisance of himself,” she said. The man refused to leave, an argument started between him and the group, it turned physical when one person from the group slapped him.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The person then left and returned minutes later with a firearm. He started shooting at the group. Abongile Mgu, 22, sustained fatal injuries while a 21-year-old female was shot once in the abdomen. The suspect then ran away. “The injured were rushed to hospital however Abongile Mgu succumbed to his injuries. It is further alleged that the group of young men and women are university students.” A case of murder and attempted murder was opened.

Story continues below Advertisment