PORT ELIZABETH - Blunden Coach Tours boss, Shawn Blunden, charged with the attempted murder of a family member, was back in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for the continuation of his trial.

However, Blunden’s attorney Paul Roelofse was ill and the matter had to be postponed due to his unavailability.

Blunden faces two charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting his sister's ex-husband, Deon Williams, and for the alleged assault and pointing of a firearm at his niece, Kaylin Williams.

He faces additional charges of malicious damage to property and intimidation.

The family feud was allegedly sparked after an argument about the eviction of Deon’s daughter, Kaylin, from a Walmer Heights house.

Blunden, the co-founder and chief executive of Blunden Coach Tours, allegedly fired twice at Deon with one of the the bullets hitting his stomach.

Williams’s daughter, Kaylin, was living at the house with his ex-wife Cheryl, who is also Blunden’s sister.

Deon Williams was meant to testify at the trial on Tuesday

The 2015 incident came amid simmering tensions over an inheritance left by family patriarch George Blunden.

Blunden was arrested in 2015 and is out on bail of R50 000.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The case was postponed until May 9.

