Case of arson opened after blaze causes damage worth R80m at Eastern Cape business park

Police are investigating a case of arson after damage worth an estimated R80 million was caused by a fire at a business park in Komani in the Eastern Cape. It is believed the fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning at Bowker Park Business Centre, affecting several warehouses as well as the police's supply chain management offices.

According to SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, an armed response team from a local security company responded to an alarm at the Bowker Park Business Centre in Creamery Road at about 3am. In a tweet posted on Saturday, the DA in the Eastern Cape said this was the fifth fire to have taken place in recent months. “The old creamery buildings in Komani have burned down. This is the fifth fire in recent months. The fire department cannot operate, as they have no working vehicles and no equipment.

“We will write to the (Eastern Cape) MEC for (Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs) to request funding to upgrade and restore the department.” Two weeks ago, the historic Komani (Queenstown) Town Hall in the Enoch Mgijima Municipality in the Eastern Cape was also destroyed in a fire. “The committee has noted with concern that the implementation of the recommended National Treasury norm of 8% continues to elude most municipalities.