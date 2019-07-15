File picture

Port Elizabeth - East London police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a pedestrian was killed and dragged underneath a bakkie. Police spokesperson, Captain Mluleki Mbi said the pedestrian was knocked over by a driver of a bakkie on the old Grahamstown Road near Fort Jackson on Sunday.

Mbi said the driver did not stop at the scene out of fear he may be attacked. He drove to the Cambridge Police Station where he reported the incident.

"It was discovered at the station that the pedestrian's body was still underneath the bakkie."

Mbi said the victim had not yet been identified.

African News Agency (ANA)