Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest docket after fire fighters discovered the charred remains of a man in a burnt out shack.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli, said the body of 27-year-old Thembani Maqebuka was found in the debris of a burnt out shack in Despatch on Friday morning.

The police were called to the scene of the fire in Nkosini Street in Despatch at around 4:30am.

An inquest docket was opened for investigation. The cause of the fire was not known.

African News Agency/ANA