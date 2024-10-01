Check your ticket! Search is still on for R8.5 million Lotto Plus jackpot winner from Nomathamsanqa

The National Lottery Ithuba has confirmed that the winner of the R8.5 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot has still not claimed their prize. The winning ticket from the September 18, 2024 lotto was purchased from the township of Nomathamsanqa, around 80km from Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.

On Tuesday (October 1, 2024) Ithuba confirmed that the winner is yet to come forward. The person spent R50 on a quick-pick. In an earlier statement, Ithuba said the winning ticket was bought at a Usave store operating out of a converted shipping container in the heart of Nomathamsanqa.

The modest township nestled in the small town of Addo is famed for the stunning Addo Elephant National Park, the third-largest national park in South Africa. Urging all participants to check their tickets, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "This win showcases our commitment to making the National Lottery accessible to communities across the country, no matter how remote.“ Tickets are valid from 365 days from the date of the draw.