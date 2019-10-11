Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - A five-year-old boy from Veeplaas in Port Elizabeth was instantly killed when a boundary wall collapsed on him, Eastern Cape Police said on Friday. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said it was alleged that at about 5pm on Thursday, Olana Matisi was playing with his friends in the street when a boundary wall above the gate of a house in Mlotheni Street collapsed.

Naidu said the boy suffered a blow to the head and was declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

The child lived a few doors away from where the incident occurred.

Police have opened an inquest docket.