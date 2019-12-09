Uitenhage - Uitenhage police are investigating a murder case after the father of convicted murderer Christopher Panayiotou was shot dead in the early hours of Monday morning.
The incident happened in Market Street as Costa Panayiotou, 67, was walking to his car with his assistant after closing his shop.
According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, an unknown group of suspects accosted him near the Town Hall parking space and fatally shot him.
"He sustained a gunshot wound in the upper body. It is also said that the suspects abducted Panayiotou’s female assistant and also stole his VW Polo.
"Moments later, police recovered a vehicle abandoned parked in front of a house in NU-9, Motherwell, in Port Elizabeth.