Chris Panayiotou's father shot dead in Uitenhage, assistant raped









File photo: Pexels Uitenhage - Uitenhage police are investigating a murder case after the father of convicted murderer Christopher Panayiotou was shot dead in the early hours of Monday morning. The incident happened in Market Street as Costa Panayiotou, 67, was walking to his car with his assistant after closing his shop. According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, an unknown group of suspects accosted him near the Town Hall parking space and fatally shot him. "He sustained a gunshot wound in the upper body. It is also said that the suspects abducted Panayiotou’s female assistant and also stole his VW Polo. "Moments later, police recovered a vehicle abandoned parked in front of a house in NU-9, Motherwell, in Port Elizabeth.

Panayiotou’s assistant was later found in Kwazakhele in Port Elizabeth. According to Tonjeni, it was discovered that the woman had been raped by two men.

It remains unclear if the men are also linked to Costa's murder.

Tonjeni confirmed that a case of murder, hijacking and abduction had been opened and that there was a possibility that additional charges being added at later stage.

"Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Josh Victor, at 082 319 9204 or 041 922 0723. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop 08600 10111."

Chris Panayiotou was convicted of the murder and masterminding his school teacher wife Jayde's death.

Jayde was kidnapped outside her Stelen Glen Complex in Kabega Park and shot dead on the outskirts of KwaNobuhle in April 2015.

Panayiotou was sentenced to life behind bars in November 2017 while his co-accused, Sinethemba Nenembe, received a life sentence for the murder, plus an additional 15 years for robbery.

Zolani Sibeko was handed 15 years for conspiracy to commit murder..