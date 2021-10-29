Church support for teen accused of burying pregnant girlfriend’s body in backyard

Cape Town – A 19-year-old Kariega (Uitenhage man) accused of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in the backyard of his grandparents’ home has abandoned his bid for bail. Kyle Barnes appeared in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the murder of the 16-year-old Sinthia Williams, but the matter was postponed to November 24.

Synthia was seven months’ pregnant and her body was found nine days after Barnes had allegedly stabbed her to death on October 11. Barnes lived with his grandparents Kenneth, 77, and Miriam Barnes, 72. Synthia’s aunt, Jolene Williams, and about 20 residents protested outside the court against gender-based violence. The aunt told Algoa FM they are traumatised and heartbroken. Reverend Canon Ulright Fleurs, who led a group from the local St Simon of Cyrene Anglican Church to the court, told News24 the church supported families of the victim and the accused.

’’Kyle was a parishioner of ours. Everybody needs spiritual support, and everybody needs to understand that there is forgiveness at the cross, which is why I am here. ’’What has happened is tragic, but everyone needs to experience the forgiveness of Jesus. The church is here, not only for Kyle, but for Cynthia, to say that God loves and God is love.’’ Meanwhile, the bail application of a boyfriend and friend accused of killing and burying a 42-year-old Gqeberha mother in a shallow grave will be heard early next month.

Vicki Terblanche, the mother of a 12-year-old boy, was reported missing to police by her boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, on October 21. Two days later, her body was found in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes on the outskirts of Gqeberha. The 33-year-old Leach and his co-accused, 20-year-old Dylan Cullis, made a brief appearance at the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Leach, a primary school teacher, was teary-eyed and visibly emotional during the court proceedings, Algoa FM reported. Leach and Kullis have been charged with murder but more charges could be added, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said. They have been remanded in custody until November 8 for their formal bail application.