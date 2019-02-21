File picture: Pexels

PORT ELIZABETH - The Eastern Cape Department of Health will on Friday open two clinics built at a combined cost of R36 million for two rural areas of the province. Zabasa Clinic, built at a cost of R17.5 million, will be opened at Engcobo.

Department spokesman, Lwandile Sicwetsha said the services available at the clinic include national health insurance programmes of Central Chronic Medicine Dispensing Distribution which entails patients providing designated, accredited pickup point for chronic patients, Ward Based Outreach Teams and Integrated School Health Services.

The second clinic is Mahlubini Clinic in Cofimvaba which has been built at the cost of R18.5 million rands.

Sicwetsha said the planned services at the clinic include rehabilitation services, pharmacy, psychological services and NHLS services.

Other services include healthcare waste management, casualty services and services for sexual assault victims.

