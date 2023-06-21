Cogta calls for vigilance during initiation season after three die in Eastern Cape

Cape Town - Three initiates from the Eastern Cape died on Tuesday after their hut was burned. The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) conveyed its condolences to the families of the victims.

This is the first recorded incident of initiates who have died during this year’s winter initiation season. The committee has reiterated the importance of all those responsible for the lives of initiates adhering to regulations set out in the Customary Initiation Act, which requires those tasked with the responsibility of looking after initiates to be vigilant. It said Cogta Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng will be launching the National Initiation Oversight Committee (NIOC) awareness campaign on the Customary Initiation Act on Friday.

It said the aim of this campaign is to deter behaviour and practices that lead to the deaths of initiates. Each year, the winter initiation takes place from May to July, and the summer season is from November to January. “Last year in July, the committee conducted an oversight visit to the Eastern Cape during the winter season. In its engagements with NIOC and the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee, it stressed the importance of education.