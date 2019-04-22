File picture: SAPS Twitter

King William's Town - Community members in Willowvale tracked and caught an alleged rapist before handing him over to police, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. Willowvale police arrested the 36-year-old man for allegedly raping a 69-year-old grandmother and her 10-year-old granddaughter, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

It was alleged that the suspect kicked in the door of the homestead of the victims shortly before midnight on Friday at Chamsha locality, Mahasana village, Willowvale. The suspect was alleged to have raped both the granddaughter and her grandmother.

"The 69-year-old granny identified the suspect and alerted the community members. A manhunt ensued and the community found the suspect [on Sunday]. The suspect was handed over to the Willowvale police."

The man was arrested on Sunday. He would appear in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, Manatha said.

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu praised the community of Mahasana village for assisting police in arresting the suspect. He also thanked the community for not taking the law into their own hands, and contacting police so that the law could take its course.

