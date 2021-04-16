Company director fined R20K for failing to declare income to SARS

Cape Town – The 45-year-old Ruzaan Botha, the sole director of Botha Investment Holdings cc, has been convicted and sentenced at the Gqebera Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

It was alleged that between 2010 and 2014, Botha had failed to submit tax returns for the income of R728 157.62 she earned from the contracts she had with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the Hawks said in a statement on Friday.

The matter was reported to the Gqebera Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team. She was arrested on May 10, 2018 and made her first court appearance the next day, after which she was released on bail.

After a number of court appearances at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, Botha was convicted and sentenced to a R20 000 fine or four years’ imprisonment suspended for five years.

Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, the Hawks provincial head, commended the team for their successful conviction.