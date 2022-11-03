Convicted drug dealer sentenced, R51 000 worth of drugs forfeited to the state

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape drug dealer has been sentenced in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court.
Lindsay Felix, 35, was arrested as a result of project Dynamics and Geneva by the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) of the Gqeberha-based Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.
According to the provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Felix was convicted on charges of dealing in drugs - mandrax.
She said he was convicted on numerous counts of dealing in drugs on the same day.
“The conviction and sentencing came as a result of project Dynamics and Geneva by the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) of the Gqeberha-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI).
“The project was approved in August 2018 to investigate a syndicate involved in drug dealing between the Eastern Cape and Western Cape,” Mgolodela said.
She added that a group of suspects had already been arrested during this operation.
Mgolodela said seven suspects had been arrested in the Eastern Cape, and three suspects had been arrested in the Western Cape in September 2021.
“Some are already serving sentences, and three cases are still at court in the trial phase,” she said.
The court sentenced Felix to three years direct imprisonment, and he was given no option of a fine.
Mgolodela said the drugs, worth R51 000, were forfeited to the State.
The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the investigating team for their sterling work and for disbanding the notorious syndicate.
IOL
