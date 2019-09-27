Port Elizabeth - Convicted drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda says she won't allow herself to be dragged into the mud by attention seekers that are using social media to assassinate her character.
Speaking through her family lawyer, Matthew Mpahlwa, Nobanda said social media allegations that are seeking to discredit her are baseless and without any evidence to back them up.
Mpahlwa said these vicious attacks on Nobanda could be driven by the drug trafficking ring in the country, which has a vendetta against her and is paying attention to each minute details of her life in order to degrade and humiliate her.
This follows social media claims by someone who calls herself Avuzwa Lawukazi McCarthy.
In a series of Facebook posts, McCarthy claims that Nobanda's account of her circumstances about her trip to Brazil is false as she was fully aware that she was going there to smuggle drugs, not to go on holiday.