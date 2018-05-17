Christopher Panayiotou was convicted of the 2015 murder of his schoolteacher wife Jayde. File picture: ANA

Port Elizabeth - Judge Dayalin Chetty on Thursday dashed the hopes of convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou to have his murder conviction overturned by another court.

Chetty dismissed Panayiotou's application for leave to appeal his murder conviction.

Chetty said the judgment documented the full extent of the plan devised to have Jayde murdered.

He said the attack on the judgment ignored crucial findings and made Luthando Siyoni and Babalwa Breakfast out to be victims.

“As I emphasised in the judgment, the only victim is Jayde.”

He said the grounds on which the application was brought were without merit, adding that he believed that an application to appeal would not have any reasonable prospect of success.

Convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou's parents leave court after Judge Dayalin Chetty dismissed his application for leave to appeal his murder conviction.





Chetty also dismissed leave to appeal Sinethemba Nenembe’s conviction and Zolani Sibeko’s conviction and sentence.

Uitenhage school teacher Jayde Panayiotou was abducted outside her home in April 2015 and driven to the outskirts of KwaNobuhle where she was shot execution-style.

Her husband masterminded the killing and was found guilty of paying Siyoni, a bouncer from his Infinity nightclub, to hire a hitman to kill Jayde.

Sinethemba Nenembe assisted the hitman to kidnap and murder the teacher.

Panayiotou was handed a life sentence for his wife’s murder.

African News Agency/ANA