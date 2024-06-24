Cop among four killed in N2 horror smash near East London

Four people, including a policeman, were killed in a horror crash on the N2 between Butterworth and East London. The accident took place on Friday night and involved five vehicles.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged at around 7pm, five vehicles were involved in the accident, resulting in the deaths of four people. The victim were aged between 28 and 68. A 39-year-old police officer, who was on duty was a member at the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, also died, Naidu said.

She said two survivors, aged 59 and 60, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The Eastern Cape SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed her condolences to the family of the police sergeant. “At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash is under investigation. A case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving is opened.”

Naidu said police are still looking for the next of kin of a 28-year -old woman who was travelling from East London to Mthatha. SAPS Kei Bridge may be contacted on 043 831 205/2033 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. In another accident, on Sunday night, a family of four managed to escape without any injuries after their car caught alight on the N3 Market Road.

Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson Chantelle Botha said when they arrived on scene they found that a vehicle was engulfed in flames. “Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found two adults and two children had been in the vehicle. “The patients were assessed and thankfully did not sustained any injuries.”