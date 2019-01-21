A Port Elizabeth policeman and four armed robbers were shot dead following a brazen daylight robbery at a Port Elizabeth bakery on Monday. Photo: Facebook

PORT ELIZABETH - A policeman and four armed robbers were shot dead after officers foiled a brazen daylight robbery at a Port Elizabeth bakery on Monday. Provincial police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said that during a shootout, a 31-year-old police constable was shot in the upper body and was in a critical condition at hospital.

Kinana said that Constable Dwane Kemp later passed away at hospital.

It was alleged that members of the PE Flying Squad received a complaint of an armed robbery in progress at a bakery on the corner of Parliament and Rose Street in Central PE.

Kinana said when police arrived at the scene shots were fired and officers returned fire.

Four of the suspects, who were in the shop, were shot dead during the exchange of gunfire.

It’s alleged that a fifth suspect managed to escape.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga has instructed that a 72-hour activation plan be implemented.

The plan entails the mobilisation of critical police resources including crime intelligence, forensic experts, detective services and tactical teams to ensure that no crucial evidence and intelligence is lost.

Three firearms were recovered at the scene and will be sent to the Ballistic Unit for testing and to establish if the guns have been used in other similar crimes.

Police are investigating cases of business robbery, murder, attempted murder in relation to the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the outstanding suspect to contact Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.

Ntshinga expressed condolences to the family, and colleagues of the fallen police officer.

“An attack on the members of the SAPS is condemned in the strongest terms and attacks on the police amount to an attack on the state, and for this reason we are determined to bring those responsible to justice,” said Ntshinga.

African News Agency (ANA)