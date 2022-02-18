Cop killer sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of Anti-Gang Unit sergeant

Cape Town - A 34-year-old man has been sentenced by the Gqeberha High Court.to life imprisonment for the murder of a police sergeant attached to the Anti-Gang Unit (Agu). Dumile Clayton Ndzombana was convicted on Tuesday on charges of murder, house robbery and the possession of illegal firearm and ammunition.

He was also sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for house robbery and eight years imprisonment for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Sergeant Miniyaka Kolela, 44, was murdered in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha on August 12, 2020. She said on the day of the incident, Sergeant Kolela and a colleague were patrolling and noticed a suspicious looking vehicle.

It was established the vehicle was involved in a house robbery in Kabega Park on that same day. They stopped and approached the vehicle on the corners of Mission and Stanford roads. “On approaching the vehicle, the suspects jumped out and started to flee from the police officers.

“One of the suspects was armed and fired on the two​ members, fatally wounding Sergeant Kole­la. “The suspect was pursued and arrested before he could disappe­ar after Warrant Off­icer Ngete asked for backup from the Gqeber­ha National Preventi­on against Violent Crimes Unit (NPVC),” Mgolodela said. Provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya welcomed the sentence imposed by the court.

He said this sentencing would pass a stern message to other criminals who undermine the police role in society. Ngwenya lauded all those involved in the investigation for doing a sterling job. [email protected]