Cop wounded in robbery at Eastern Cape post office

Cape Town – SAPS management has condemned an attack on a police officer by gun-wielding suspects at a post office in the Ngcolosi Administrative Area in Tsolo, Eastern Cape.

The incident took place 42km north-west of Mthatha on Wednesday morning when the police officer was part of a deployment to provide security to grant beneficiaries at the post office when about four unidentified suspects armed with AK-47s held up people at gunpoint.

A shootout ensued and the officer was wounded in the upper body, SAPS said in a statement on Thursday. The officer was then dispossessed of his automatic rifle, service pistol and an undisclosed amount of money before the suspects escaped in a bakkie that was allegedly stolen.

’’As the police were chasing after the suspects, they found the vehicle abandoned about 20 kilometres away from the scene of crime.