Cops praised for coming to newborn's rescue after mom gives birth under bridge

Durban - Police in the Eastern Cape have been praised after they helped a mom safely deliver her baby on an extremely cold and rainy afternoon. Police were patrolling when they were flagged down. "At around 2pm, Warrant Officer Werner Maree of Mount Road SAPS and his colleague were patrolling in North End when they were flagged down by a person. The incoherent person rambled something and pointed towards the bridge. The members rushed towards that direction expecting to attend to a crime scene. However, when they stopped their vehicle and enquired from another person, the police officers were informed that a woman needed assistance as she was giving birth," explained police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said the officers rushed to the intersection of Green and Adcock streets and found the woman covered in a blanket. Naidu explained that the woman had already given birth. However, the umbilical cord was still attached and wound around the infant boy. She said police called for an ambulance, and when Constable Shaneez Daniels from the K9 Unit heard about the ordeal, she rushed to help. "Both officers managed to carefully cut the cord, and the baby boy, who was already turning blue, was rushed into the police vehicle while waiting for medical help. He was covered in a blanket and kept warm by Constable Daniels," Naidu said.

Warrant Officer Werner Maree and Constable Shaneez Daniels with the little boy. Picture: SAPS The little boy, born at 2.6kgs, was taken to hospital in a healthy condition. Maree was rather chuffed at playing an active role in the child's birth as he was also celebrating his birthday. Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata, applauded the excellent efforts of the police members for delivering on their mandate of ensuring the safety of the country's citizens.

Story continues below Advertisement