Coronavirus in SA: St Albans inmates test positive of Covid-19

Pretoria - The Department of Correctional Services on Monday said it had recorded an increase of three positive cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total confirmed cases to 29. Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the new cases are at the department’s head office in Pretoria, and at the St.Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape. He said the tracing process is under way at St. Albans where 34 officials have already been placed in quarantine, and were set to be tested on Monday by the National Health Laboratory Services. “Direct contacts of the official at head office [Pretoria] have been identified and all the measures in this regard are followed. Offices, lifts and other areas have already been decontaminated,” said Nxumalo. He said an offender at East London Correctional Centre had also tested positive, in addition to the three other offenders whose cases were reported on Sunday.

“The situation at East London Correctional Centre is being monitored and [what is] critical at this stage is the finalisation of testing for all officials and inmates. Giving necessary care to those testing positive is being prioritised. We continue to work with the Department of Health and other stakeholders in our efforts to contain and prevent any further transmission of the virus,” said Nxumalo.

South Africa is going through a stringent national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown is accompanied by a string of regulations that limit the movement of citizens, who are expected to stay at home unless they are shopping for food, seeking medical help or supplies, banking, buying petrol, collecting social grants, or performing essential services.

