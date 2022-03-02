Correctional Services official arrested for murder
Pretoria - A 47-year-old Correctional Services official was arrested for the alleged murder of Bulelwa Mxosa, 45, whose body was found in the suspect's quarters at the Fort Glamorgan Correctional Facility in East London, police said yesterday.
It is alleged that on Tuesday at about 2pm, Mxosa’s body was found at the suspect's quarters with visible injuries.
“A task team was immediately activated to search for the suspect and within four hours he was traced to a tavern in East London,’’ said Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.
The suspect is due to appear in the East London magistrate’s court tomorrow on a charge of murder.
IOL