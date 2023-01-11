Cosatu says assassination attempt on Fort Hare VC linked to his corruption fight at university

Cape Town - Trade union Cosatu believes an attempted hit on the University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu may be linked to similar attacks on the institution’s top management. This comes after Buhlungu’s bodyguard was shot dead recently at the university in a suspected hit.

It is believed Buhlugu was the intended target and it is alleged that a syndicate - comprising politicians and business people - were behind the attack. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Cosatu Eastern Cape secretary, Mkhawuleli Maleki, said the trade union was shocked by the latest incident that unfolded regarding the university’s vice-chancellor and his staff, linked to those who are against the fight of corruption. “When you look at the negative publicity that has been attracted by the university it changes the image and the reputation of the institution, so someone like Professor Sakhela Buhlungu is reeling, fighting to put the school on the right track,” Maleki said.

He added that these incidents started to occur when President Cyril Ramaphosa issued the proclamation allowing the SIU to investigate alleged dodgy awarding of degrees and dodgy enrolment, and there have also been claims of corruption in contracts including transport and cleaning as well as garden work. “Whatever the university would be unfolding by those investigation processes that are currently unfolding in the institution may implicate those involved in corruption scandals, who do not want to face themselves facing the law,” he said. “We should be joining hands so that we can be able to fight what is currently taking place in these tertiary institutions and it’s not limited to institutions but for now we are focusing on them.”

Following an announced visit to the institution by the Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande and Police Minister Bheki Cele, Meleki said as Cosatu they welcomed the visit as there was a need for collaborative effort. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, University of Fort Hare responded regarding the ministerial visit to the institution: “The University of Fort Hare has noted a media advisory issued by the Department of Higher Education and Training promoting a visit by Dr Blade Nzimande to meet the Management Executive Committee (MEC) at our Alice campus today, January 11). “The university emphasises again it is in state of mourning. MEC is attending to the needs of those affected by the death of a colleague.

