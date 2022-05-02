Councillor and secretary gunned down in hail of bullets on driveway

Rustenburg - A councillor and his secretary died in a hail of bullets in KwaNobuhle on Monday, Eastern Cape police said. “According to the report, the 45-year-old councillor was coming out of his house together with the 41-year-old male secretary at the time of the incident. It is further alleged that as they approached their vehicle, a Quantum minibus drove towards them and (the suspects) began firing several shots, thereby killing them at the scene,” said spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

“The Quantum vehicle sped off after the incident. The number of suspects in the Quantum is not known at this stage.” He said the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Murder cases have been registered and no arrests have been made. “The SAPS is therefore appealing to anyone who may have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to please make contact with the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111,” he said.

In the Free State, police said a 43-year-old man was arrested after R5 ammunition and magazine were found stashed at his place on Monday. Spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the Tactical Response Team (TRT) members acted on intelligence-driven information that led them to a house in Botshabelo. On arrival they found the man, who granted them permission to search the house. “While searching, the TRT members found 22 live R5 ammunition including two of 9mm, as well as a 9mm magazine.

“The 43-year-old male could not account for the ammunition in his possession and was arrested. Upon continuing the search, members discovered that the suspect is also illegal in the country. No firearm was found during the search.” He is expected to appear in the Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court soon for illegal possession of ammunition and contravening the Immigration Act. IOL