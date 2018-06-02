PORT ELIZABETH - Bathurst detectives in the Eastern Cape are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist in tracking down suspects who attacked a couple at their home over the weekend, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Mali Govender said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Govender said a man in his sixties went outside to investigate after hearing some movement and was attacked by two unknown men.

“He fought back and attempted to close the kitchen door. One was in front and the other behind him and during the scuffle he was stabbed on his upper body.“

“When the second victim a female went to check on what was going on she was struck on her upper body. She died on the scene.”

Govender said its believed two cellphones were taken by the fleeing suspects.

The man was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

He is reported to be in severe shock and extremely traumatised, Govender said.

Port Alfred Cluster Commander Brigadier Morgan Govender offered condolences to the bereaved family and friends of the victim.

“This cruel deed by these ruthless attackers is strongly condemned. I urge the community to work with the SAPS in bringing these perpetrators to book. The investigation will be overseen by a senior seasoned investigator," he said.

Police are investigating a case of murder and house robbery.

Anyone with information can contact their nearest police station or the crime stop number on 08600 10111.

African News Agency/ANA