Couple dies after hanging laundry on electric wire

CAPE TOWN: Police have opened inquest dockets, following the death of an Eastern Cape couple, who died from electrocution, as a result of an illegal electrical connection. It is alleged that on Monday, just before 4pm, Lingomso Cose, 30, and her husband Mphajamise Cose, 34, were hanging out laundry at their Mduma Street home, in Soweto on Sea, when neighbours heard a scream.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said it is alleged that the laundry was hung on wire that was illegally connected to a municipal electrical pole. She confirmed that Kwazakele police are investigating inquest dockets, following the death of the couple. “Police are urging residents to refrain from illegally connecting electricity, as this can have fatal consequences. Loose electrical wires or cables must not be interfered with, instead, the necessary authorities must be contacted to attend to the loose live wire,” Swart added.

In an unrelated incident, two men convicted for stealing copper cables, belonging to Eskom, were each sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, by the Cradock Magistrate’s Court. The men, aged 20 and 24, were convicted on charges of theft of copper cables and damage to essential infrastructure. The duo were convicted after they were arrested by members of Cradock Police Station, who were conducting visible policing in the area, on September 7, 2019.

Officers on night shift were patrolling along Nxenye Street, in the Lingelihle locality, when they stopped next to two suspicious looking men, standing next to a lamp pole. Upon further investigation, officers found a piece of cut copper cable and pliers in their possession, and they were arrested. The estimated street value of the Eskom copper cables is R4 000.

Acting district commissioner Brigadier Mabel Magqashela sang the praises of the court for the sentences handed down. Magqashela said the theft of non-ferrous metal, and the detrimental effect this has on the economy and infrastructure, remains a priority focus area of the police. [email protected]