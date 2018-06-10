PORT ELIZABETH - A courier tuck offloading stock outside Walmer Park Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth was hijacked on Monday morning, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that the driver and his passenger were busy offloading parcels for delivery when they were accosted by three men, two of who were armed with guns.

Naidu said the driver and his passenger were shoved in the back of the van and one of the suspects drove off with the courier van followed by the other two suspects in a bakkie.

“The hijacked vehicle stopped in Charlo where only the cellphones were loaded into the bakkie. The driver and his passenger’s cellphones were also taken. The estimated value of the cellphones is R150 000.”

A case of hijacking and abduction is under investigation.

Police urged drivers delivering stock to be extra vigilant of their surroundings.

Police advised drivers that if they become suspicious of any person they should immediately activate a panic alarm or attract the attention of others.

Police also appealed to drivers with an accompanying passenger advising that one person should be on the lookout for suspicious persons while the other offloads the goods.

African News Agency(ANA)