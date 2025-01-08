Court asks for 14 day remand for teen accused of killing Constable Callan Andrews on New Year's Eve

A 17-year-old arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer, has appeared in court. The teen, who cannot be named as he is still a minor, faces charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition following the murder of Gelvandale policeman, Constable Callan Andrews.

Provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Luxolo Tyali, explained that the accused abandoned his bail application during a previous appearance. "The matter was remanded to January 7, for assessment and preliminary inquiry. "Following his second appearance, the matter was further remanded for 14 days, to allow for additional investigation, with the possibility of the accused being placed at the John X Merriman Child and Youth Care Centre," Tyali said.

IOL previously reported that Andrews, aged 29, was killed after responding to a complaint in Voisen Road in Kantaga on New Year's Eve. It is alleged that the accused grabbed Andrews' firearm and shot him with it. Andrews was rushed to hospital but succumbed from his injuries. Initially, an 18-year-old was also arrested, but according to police, he was later released from custody as police were unable to link him to the shooting.