PORT ELIZABETH - African National Congress (ANC) councillor Andile Lungisa, convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and jailed to an effective two years behind bars, had an application for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence dismissed in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Wednesday.

Lungisa was jailed after the court found that he intentionally smashed a glass jug over the head of former mayoral committee member for transport Rano Kayser during a chaotic 2016 Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting.

Kayser sustained multiple lacerations to his head and neck and suffers from short term memory loss and migraines following the incident.

Defence lawyer Luthando Ngqakayi told reporters that he would draft a petition to the Port Elizabeth High Court within the next few days.

ALSO READ: #AndileLungisa sentenced to two years behind bars for assault

Ngqakayi said that the ANC councillor will most likely be held at the North End prison in the meantime.

African News Agency/ANA