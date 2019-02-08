Picture: Pexels

Port Elizabeth - An off-duty prison warden who was allegedly robbed for a pair of sneakers and brutally butchered to death, sustained the biggest force of injury one can imagine getting to the head, a forensic pathologist told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday. Dr Greg Ochabski testified that Quinton Williams died as a result of head injuries, with all the bones in his skull sustaining multiple fractures.

Ochabski said it was caused by a major crushing force to the head and the “biggest force of injury one can imagine getting to the head”.

Williams also sustained around 30 stab wounds, which included wounds to his lungs and kidneys.

According to the pathologist, Williams also sustained circumferential cutting of his penis and most of his face was bruised and lacerated.

Ochabski was unable to conclude if the cutting of Williams' penis happened before or after he had died.

Jean-Claude Uithaler, 20, Khawulelani Gqunta, 19, and Sinethemba Mfihlo, 19, have been charged with the June 2014 murder and robbery.

According to the State, during the early hours of the morning, Williams was on his way home from a tavern in Booysens Park.

Williams was allegedly followed by the young men who were armed with knives. They tripped him, demanded money and started to attack him with bricks and stones.

According to the State, they stole an undisclosed amount of money and a pair of takkies from Williams.

The trial continues.

African News Agency (ANA)