File picture: SAPS Twitter

PORT ELIZABETH - Cradock police in the Eastern Cape are appealing to community members with assistance in solving two murder cases. Police spokesperson, Captain Lariane Jonker, said it was alleged a police official was on his way to the police station on Sunday when he noticed a person lying next to the wall outside Goniwe's Tavern in Cross Street.

Jonker said that upon further investigation, the police official noticed that it was a female with several stab wounds to her upper body.

The woman was certified dead by paramedics on the scene.

In another incident on Monday, the body of a man was found in an open field next to the N10 road.