File picture: SAPS Twitter

PORT ELIZABETH - Cradock police in the Eastern Cape are appealing to community members with assistance in solving two murder cases. 

Police spokesperson, Captain Lariane Jonker, said it was alleged a police official was on his way to the police station on Sunday when he noticed a person lying next to the wall outside Goniwe's Tavern in Cross Street.  

Jonker said that upon further investigation, the police official noticed that it was a female with several stab wounds to her upper body. 

The woman was certified dead by paramedics on the scene.

In another incident on Monday, the body of a man was found in an open field next to the N10 road. 

Jonker said the victim was found lying face down. It appeared he was badly beaten with stones. The man was certified dead at the scene. 

Those with any information in the cases should contact the Cradock Detective Unit.

African News Agency