’Cruel’ death for six locked into petrol bombed Eastern Cape tavern

Cape Town – Six people have died after patrons of a tavern in Sweetwater, King William's Town, allegedly ignored an order to vacate the premises. According to Eastern Cape police, two unknown men entered the tavern after 9pm on Thursday and ordered everyone to get out, but few obeyed their instructions. It is alleged that the suspects then threw a petrol bomb into the premises, locked the patrons inside and fled from the scene. Firefighters were called and they managed to get the flames under control, saving a few people that were trapped inside in the process. The victims' names and ages have yet to be confirmed. Four injured people, three females and a male, were rushed to Grey Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Six charges of murder and arson have been opened and are under investigation by the Hawks. The reason for the petrol-bombing is still unknown.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga expressed her shock over the incident.

"No words are enough or appropriate to express our shock at the inhumane and brutal way the victims suffered at the mercy of the perpetrators.

’’Our detectives must leave no nook and cranny uncombed in search of the perpetrators behind this cruel act.

“’We have initiated a 72-hour activation plan and in the same breath send our sincere condolences to the victims, their family and close relatives," she said.

IOL