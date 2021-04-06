DA MP who allegedly fired gun at brother-in-law appears in court for attempted murder

Johannesburg - A DA MP who alleged fired gunshots at his brother-in-law after an argument with his wife, appeared in the Alice Magistrate’s Court on attempted murder charges on Tuesday. Mlindi Nhanha, who is an MP delegated to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), allegedly fought and assaulted his wife, Vatiswa, on Sunday during their scuffle. It is alleged that Vatiswa’s brother, Mxolisi Daniel, attempted to chase Nhanha out of the house. The NPA said it was alleged that Nhanha went to his car and returned with a firearm, firing shots at Daniel. He missed.

Anelisa Ngcakani, a spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape, said Nhanha had been charged with attempted murder for the incident which took place at around 3am in Dyamala, Alice.

“Nhanha left the homestead and Daniel also left to report the matter at the Alice police station. Nhanha was arrested the following day and his firearm was confiscated.

“Daniel subsequently submitted a withdrawal statement citing that he and Nhanha resolved their differences.

“The NPA will however study the docket and make a decision whether or not to proceed with the case,” said Ngcakani.

Nhanha was released on R500 bail and the matter is expected back in court on June 7.

IOL