Port Elizabeth - A father and his infant child died in a shack fire in Maletswai at Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape this weekend. Police spokesman Moitheri Bojabotseha said two Maletswai police members were on patrol in area 13 locality when they noticed a fire near Brickfield.

He said on the scene the police members found a woman crying out that her one-year-old baby was inside the burning shack.

Bojabotseha says the woman's husband was found outside the shack with multiple burn wounds.

He said the lives of the husband and child could not be saved.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident Maletswai police opened an inquest docket after a 42-year-old man was discovered dead in his shack.

The man was discovered with an apparent nose bleed and a swollen mouth.

