Port Elizabeth - A Port Elizabeth father, who tossed his baby from a roof while resisting the demolishing of illegal houses, will make his first appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday

The 38-year-old allegedly flung his one-year-old baby from the roof of a shack on Thursday in a crude effort to resist eviction from the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Kwadesi. The accused will remain in custody until he appears in court.

The shocking incident occurred during the demolition of illegal structures conducted by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Video footage and photographs show the man throwing his baby from the roof. Fortunately, police officers standing below caught the little girl before she hit the ground. The child has since been handed over to her mother.

Thursday’s demolishing process formed part of the metro’s efforts against land grabs. A total of 90 structures were demolished, police said.

African News Agency/ANA

