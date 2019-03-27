Daisy Ngedle during her encounter with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Clarendon Preparatory School. File picture: African News Agency (ANA).

East London - Eight-year-old girl Daisy Ngedle, who wrote a letter to president Cyril Ramaphosa that elicited a personal visit, called on political parties to protect young children on Wednesday. Daisy was a guest speaker at the provincial branch of the electoral commission's (IEC) signing of the electoral code of conduct at East London International Convention Centre.

The young girl shot to fame after the letter she wrote to Ramaphosa went viral on social media. It eventually reached the president and prompted him to visit Daisy at Clarendon Preparatory School in East London three weeks ago.

Speaking in the presence of political parties that will be contesting power in the Eastern Cape on May 8, Daisy said: "We need protection from people who kidnap children. We are always scared at the malls, at the parks, and at home. I would like more hospitals so that people can get help. I would like more schools to be built so that every child could get to school."

The IEC said it saw fit to invite Daisy as a guest speaker after seeing her letter, grasp of pertinent issues and her expression of ambitions to be a future South African president.

"Daisy was our VIP today. [This is] something that we have missed in the past; she is engaging the youth in the electoral processes and democratic processes," IEC provincial officer Khayakazi Magudumana said.

Political leaders welcomed Daisy's speech.

ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane said: "We always take pride when we see young people showing that kind of an interest because this is their future. So it's important that when we see such, we try to motivate them."

DA provincial chairman Nqaba Banga said: "People should understand that our children want to live in a South Africa where there is peace, harmony and opportunities. We will give Daisy that under [DA leader] president Mmusi Maimane - a trusted president."

Speaking to African News Agency (ANA) after the event, Daisy said she was "nervous" as it was the first time she had made a public address to older people.

Daisy said she wanted to be president one day "to prove that girls can do everything that boys do".

