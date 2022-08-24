Dead bodies deserted as Eastern Cape Forensic Pathology Services workers go on strike

Johannesburg - The Eastern Cape Department of Health found itself in a crisis on Monday when three dead bodies were deserted following a wildcat strike by Forensic Pathology Services workers over unpaid overtime. The three bodies, two in Mdantsane and one near Port Alfred, have since been collected.

Workers from the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality and the Amathole, OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo municipalities downed tools and demanded immediate payment for their overtime which amounts to over 30% of their salaries. Eastern Cape Health Department spokesperson Yonela Dekeda said the department had since implemented contingency plans that included the emergency procurement of funeral parlours to collect bodies and transport them to the department’s mortuaries until the Forensic Pathology Services returned to normal. Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said she was concerned about the strike action as the Forensic Pathology Services was an essential service provider, which meant that the protest was unlawful, and the department would be taking disciplinary action against those who participated in it.

“A meeting between management and labour is discussing these matters. We hope that we will find one another and ensure that we continue serving the people of the Eastern Cape with efficiency,” said Meth. “We are appealing to communities to please bear with us until this has been resolved.“ The department said it would be able to provide an update after it met with labour unions. The meeting was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

