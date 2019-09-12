Picture: Pezibear/Pixabay

Port Elizabeth - Graaff-Reinet police in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest docket after a newborn baby was discovered in a cupboard. Police spokesperson, Captain Bradley Rawlinson said police were called to the scene at a house in Kingwill Street on Wednesday night.

According to Rawlinson, the body of a baby, wrapped in a towel and placed in a box, was found in the cupboard of a 22-year-old woman's bedroom.

It further emerged that the young woman gave birth to the child on Sunday and the baby was then hidden in the cupboard.

Police suspect that the woman was hiding the baby from her parents.

“Her parents arrived home from work last night. Her father became suspicious that something was wrong and searched her room,” said Rawlinson.

Rawlinson said her father discovered the baby in the cupboard and contacted the police.

An autopsy will be conducted to establish if the baby was stillborn or died as a result of the woman’s alleged actions.

African News Agency/ANA