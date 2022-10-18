Deadly fine: Eastern Cape teacher in court for alleged murder of traffic cop

Cape Town – An Eastern Cape teacher has been remanded in custody after he allegedly murdered a traffic officer after being issued a fine. Siphesonke Galoshe, 34, a teacher from Tutor Ndamase Senior Secondary School appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

He is alleged to have shot dead Daniel Mxoli, 61, a traffic officer attached to the King Dalindyebo Local Municipality in Mthatha on October 10. After being on the run for days, Galoshe was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on Friday, October 14. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Galoshe is alleged to have murdered Mxoli after he was issued a fine for contravening traffic rules.

“It is alleged that on 10 October 2022, Galoshe who was driving a silver Toyota Tazz shot and killed a traffic officer, Daniel Mxoli, 61, attached to the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality in Mthatha. “The offence is reported to have emanated from the traffic officer’s issuing of a fine to Galoshe for his contravention of the traffic rules,” Mgolodela said. She said as soon as Mxoli turned his back on Galoshe he took out his rifle and shot the traffic officer.

“The traffic officer turned his back on Galoshe and that is when Galoshe allegedly alighted from his vehicle, took out his rifle, and shot the traffic officer in the back. The traffic officer sustained fatal wounds on the scene,” Mgolodela said. She said Galoshe then went into hiding at his sister’s place in Gqeberha. “The suspect allegedly went to hide at his sister’s place in Gqeberha who forced him to hand himself over to the law enforcement agents.

“Galoshe made his short appearance in Mthatha Magistrate’s Court where he was remanded in custody,” Mgolodela said. The matter against Galoshe has been postponed until October 24 for a formal bail application. [email protected]