Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Kambi Village, Eastern Cape - An Eastern Cape department of health Ford Ranger carrying a corpse was hijacked near Mthatha on Monday. According to Sizwe Kupelo, provincial health spokesperson, an unknown number of suspects hijacked the department's "forensic car" on the R61 near Kambi Village.

"The driver claims to have stopped to relieve himself on the side of the road when the thugs pounced on him," said Kupelo.

The vehicle - registration number GGZ 570 EC - was branded in the colours of the Eastern Cape forensic department and had a converted canopy.

Kupelo said the department of health would be offering counselling to the driver.

"We are happy that no one was harmed in the incident and would like to call on anyone who might have knowledge of the car's whereabouts to notify their nearest police station," he said.

African News Agency (ANA)