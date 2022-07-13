Detectives arrest Enyobeni tavern owner and two employees following deaths of 21 patrons

SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana, said the Enyobeni tavern owner and two employees, aged 33 and 34, were arrested by detectives assigned to the case.

Durban - Three people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of 21 young people at a tavern in the Eastern Cape.

Kinana said the trio were charged for contravention of the Liquor Act in which they allegedly sold or supplied alcohol to those under 18.

“The arrest of the 52-year-old suspect and two employees aged 33 and 34, follows after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid charges in Scenery Park Police Station for contravention of the Liquor Act. After the opening of the case by the Liquor Board, the investigators embarked on the investigation process which resulted to fines amounting to R2 000 being issued to each of the two tavern employees, whilst summons were served to the owner for his immediate arrest and appearance in the court of law,” Kinana said.

Twenty-one young people died under mysterious circumstances at the tavern when a 'pens-down' party turned tragic. The cause of death has not been made public. The deceased were laid to rest at the weekend following a mass memorial service attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.