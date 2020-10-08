Devices seized from Eastern Cape company implicated in dodgy PPE tender
Johannesburg: The Hawks have seized electronic devices and documents from a company charged with fraud in relation to a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender worth more than R2.7 million.
The Hawks conducted the search-and-seizure operation on Thursday in King Williams Town after an investigation revealed that a R2.7m tender for the Eastern Cape Department of Education may have been paid to a bogus company.
Colonel Katlego Mogale, a spokesperson for the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, said the payments were made to two different bank accounts.
The first payment, of R2.7m, was made to a different bank account, while a further payment of R198 000 was made to a different bank account.
“It is also understood that the company details are also suspect and a case of fraud and misrepresentation is at an advanced stage.
“Various electronic items and documents have been seized for further investigations,” said Mogale.
The Hawks have been busy in recent weeks, making a string of high profile arrests, including those of former Free State Human Settlements MEC Olly Mlamleli, former head of the department Nthimotse Mokhesi, and Blackhead Consulting owner Edwin Sodi in the multimillion rand asbestos removal project.
In an unrelated matter in KwaZulu-Natal, businessman Thoshan Panday and former KZN top cop Mmammonye Ngobeni have also been arrested and released on bail for their alleged corruption in the 2010 World Cup accommodation tender scandal for police officers. | IOL