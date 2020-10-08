Devices seized from Eastern Cape company implicated in dodgy PPE tender

Johannesburg: The Hawks have seized electronic devices and documents from a company charged with fraud in relation to a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender worth more than R2.7 million.

The Hawks conducted the search-and-seizure operation on Thursday in King Williams Town after an investigation revealed that a R2.7m tender for the Eastern Cape Department of Education may have been paid to a bogus company.

Colonel Katlego Mogale, a spokesperson for the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, said the payments were made to two different bank accounts.

The first payment, of R2.7m, was made to a different bank account, while a further payment of R198 000 was made to a different bank account.

“It is also understood that the company details are also suspect and a case of fraud and misrepresentation is at an advanced stage.