Johannesburg - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's (Hawks) serious commercial crime investigation unit said on Friday that they have arrested two directors of a Port Elizabeth-based construction company for alleged multi-million rand tax fraud. Yasmena Pillay, 65, and Mogamat Rafiek Davids, 55, appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, for alleged tax fraud amounting to approximately R46 million.

"It is alleged that from 2010 to 2017 the company failed to submit Value Added Tax (VAT) returns valued at R46 million to the South African Revenue Service (SARS)," the Hawks said in a statement.

"The Hawks' investigation has further revealed that the said company is not registered as an employer at SARS."

The Specialised Commercial Crime Court granted Pillay and Davids R1 000 bail each. Their next court appearance will be on the 13 August.

African News Agency (ANA)