File picture: Pexels

Port Elizabeth - The Disaster Management Unit in Nelson Mandela Bay was on Tuesday placed on alert as rain continues to fall across the Metro. Executive Mayor Mongameli Bobani said while there had not been any reports of incidents, disaster management officers were already out in different areas across the city to do assessments.

Bobani said the rain had come at a time when the city still faced water restrictions and dam levels were relatively low.

"Having said that, we are aware that due to the backlog in housing delivery, some of our residents still live in shacks and stressed areas. Heavy rain poses great risks to them, damage to their valuables and even the possible endangerment of lives."

The PE weather office earlier said that 21.4 millimeters was measure at the airport, 31.2 millimeters at the Third Avenue Dip, just over 24 millimeters in Uitenhage, and 23 millimeters at Woodridge.

Bobani said anyone who may have been affected by the heavy rainfall should contact the Metro's Disaster Management Centre on 0800 20 50 50.

African News Agency (ANA)