Double life sentence for man who raped and killed 9-year-old Aqhama Tom

Cape Town – The man who raped and murdered a 9-year-old girl has been sentenced to two life terms in the Gqeberha High Court. Andile Mbele, 42, was found guilty of kidnapping, murdering and raping little Aqhama Tom in September 2020.

The girl was last seen in Matodlana Street in Weston, Hankey, at about 4pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020. An investigation by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit from Humansdorp led them to Mbele. He was arrested the next day at about 8pm.

Mbele later took police to an area of bush near route R330 in Hankey where he pointed out the little girl’s body. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, senior management of the SAPS in the province welcomed the sentence handed down. “The court heard a watertight case presented by the FCS unit (Humansdorp), which led to the conviction and sentencing of Mbele for murder, rape and kidnapping.”

Mbele was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and another life term for rape. He also received a 5-year sentence for kidnapping, Nkohli said. The sentences will run concurrently. The acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, said: “Even though this sentence will never bring back Aqhama’s life, it will bring solace to her family and to the community of Hankey.”

