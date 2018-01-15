Port Elizabeth - Despatch Police in the Eastern Cape launched a manhunt on Tuesday, following a business robbery at a bakery during the early hours of the morning.

Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart said the complainant and his co-workers were busy unlocking the door of a bakery situated in the town's main road when they were approached by several men who threatened them with firearms.

Swart said the complainant tried to lock the door, but the suspects forced the door open and broke the glass door in the process.

"The suspects then ushered everyone inside the bakery, demanded the keys of the safe and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes in an unknown vehicle."

Swart said Despatch detectives were following up on all possible leads with the assistance of the local criminal records centre.

African News Agency/ANA