E-hailing hijackers nabbed minutes after crime

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape arrested two alleged hijackers minutes after the crime. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Monday that the suspects were arrested after they allegedly hijacked an e-hailing driver in Commercial Road, in Sidwell.

At about 4.25 on Sunday afternoon, the 23-year-old e-hailing driver picked up two men from Commercial Road and took them to a nearby centre to withdraw money. Naidu said as the driver continued on the trip, one of the men pulled out a gun and told him to stop the vehicle. The driver was dropped off at the truck inn, in Motherwell.

The suspects took his cellphone and the cash he had on him. “At about 16.40, the tracker activation indicated that the blue VW Polo was in the Algoa Park vicinity. Officers attached to the Kwazakele Visible Policing (Vispol) Task Team followed the tracker and spotted the vehicle on Chase Drive in Algoa Park. A chase ensued when the suspects spotted the police vehicle,” Naidu said. She said officers stopped the vehicle at the Uitenhage and Chase Drive intersection.

The two suspects, aged 18 and 20, were arrested. The suspects face charges of vehicle hijacking. In a separate incident, two women aged 34 and 53 were arrested on Saturday for allegedly dealing in dagga.

According to provincial police, an off-duty member of the Cradock K9 Unit received information about a white Mercedes-Benz from which dagga was allegedly being offloaded in Dongwe Street, in Lingelihle. The officer was assisted by members of the Cradock Crime Prevention Unit (CPU). The premises where the offloading was allegedly taking place was searched and two women were arrested after they were found to be in possession of eight kilograms of dagga with an estimated street value of R80 000.