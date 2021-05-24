East London couple in their 60s accused of drug dealing

Cape Town - A married couple in their 60s appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday on several charges of drug dealing.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Basil van Heerden, 61, and his wife, 62-year-old Brenda van Heerden, were arrested on Friday.

She said the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in East London, along with the Mdantsane Crime Intelligence, executed an operation after receiving information about the couple allegedly selling cannabis to members of the community from the home in the Chiselhurst Cambridge area in East London.

Mgolodela said a search was conducted at the couple’s residence on Friday, where 1kg of cannabis was allegedly found packaged for distribution.

She said the drugs recovered from the residence were seized. The couple have since been granted R1 000 bail each.

The duo are expected back in court on June 29 for the appointment of a legal representative.

A married couple from East London appeared in court on drug dealing charges after they were bust by the Hawks. Photo: Hawks

In a separate incident last week, a businesswoman was convicted in the Mthatha High Court of theft and money laundering.

Thumeka Qongqo, 44, and her company, Ogiyonke Construction, were convicted on Thursday, Mgolodela said at the time.

She said a probe by a Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team revealed Qongqo and her company received two successive undue payments of R4.5 million into her business and personal bank accounts.

Mgolodela said Qongqo had decided to take the trial route, leading to her conviction.

She is expected back in court on July 21 for sentencing.

Hawks provincial head Major-General Obed Ngwenya lauded the investigation team from East London for its successful efforts in the case.

African News Agency (ANA)