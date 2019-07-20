East London - A 56-year-old man has been arrested in East London for being in possession of drugs, illegal alcohol, and alleged stolen property, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape said on Saturday. East London crime intelligence, tactical response team (TRT), and Baffalo Flats Vispol (visible policing) officers conducted an intelligence-driven operation on Saturday, Captain Hazel Mqala said.

"They went to a house in Perferville that is known to sell drugs, also buying stolen property and having an illegal liquor outlet," she said.

On arrival at the address, the suspect jumped out of the first floor window, evading arrest but leaving one of his "runners" behind who also lived at the same address.

Picture: SAPS





"A search warrant was presented and the search lead to the recovery of 167 tik [crystal methamphetamine] straws, 231 full Boss Mandrax tablets, two half Boss Mandrax tablets, three small bags of tik and several empty bags for the tik, 40 dagga bompies and one arm of dagga, three small scales, two laptops, two cellphone tablets, two Samsung cellphones, [a] box of gold and silver jewellery, 15 identity documents and cards, 24 bank cards, 17 cases of beer, a generator, compressor, and other power tools."

They also recovered an undisclosed amount of money and 124 "tik pipes". The man was arrested for possession of stolen property and contravention of the liquor act, dealing in drugs, and possession of Mandrax and dagga.

The estimated total value of the items recovered was about R100 000, together with the money recovered. The arrested suspect would appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday, Mqala said.

African News Agency/ANA